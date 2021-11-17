17 November 2021

Jesy Nelson forced to pull out of first solo show after testing positive for Covid-19

By Tina Campbell
Jesy Nelson has been forced to pull out of her first solo gig after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Boyz singer, 30, had been due to perform at Free Radio Hits Live in Birmingham on Saturday, marking her first gig since quitting girl band Little Mix last year.

She has confirmed on Instagram however that she will no longer be appearing, writing: “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there.

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much,” she concluded.

Recently reformed boy band The Wanted have been announced to replace the star in the line-up, which also includes Rag’n’Bone Man, Anne Marie, James Arthur, Tom Grennan, KSI, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy and Years & Years.

