Jesy Nelson’s new boyfriend Lucien Laviscount previously ‘dated’ Little Mix band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Word of Jesy Nelson’s new flame Lucien Laviscount is sure to cause a further rift between her and Little Mix as he previously dated Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
The Boyz singer, 30, and former Waterloo Road and Coronation Street actor, 29, were photographed kissing and cuddling in the back of a rickshaw in London at the weekend.
Years before however, Lucien was linked to Jesy’s former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30.
According to The Sun, they dated for a few months back in 2012.
The romance was short-lived and Leigh-Anne went on to date semi-pro footballer Jordan Kiffin for three years before meeting now-fiance Andre Grey, with whom she welcomed twins earlier this year.
Jesy meanwhile has confessed that she is no longer on speaking terms with Little Mix following her shock departure from the group last year.
The video for her debut solo single Boyz was hit was controversy after she was accused of blackfishing - a word used to accuse someone of pretending to be black or mixed-race.
