Jesy Nelson opens up about Little Mix feud on Graham Norton show
Jesy Nelson has admitted it’s “sad” that she and her former Little Mix bandmates are no longer on speaking terms.
Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, she discussed the on-going feud with Perrie Edwards, 28, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, and Jade Thirlwall, 28, plus, the blackfishing controversy surrounding her recent solo debut single, Boyz.
The singer, 30, told host Graham Norton: “We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.
“I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together, but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.”
Adding: “To me they are still the sickest girl band in the world.”
Asked about the prospect of releasing a solo album, she said: “An album hopefully next year. I’m still in the writing process and I don’t want to rush things.”
The Graham Norton Show airs this evening on BBC One at 22:35.
