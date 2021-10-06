Jesy Nelson has revealed that her mother begged her to leave Little Mix years ago.

The singer, 30, shocked fans when she announced last December that she was quitting the girl group after nine years.

Jesy spoke openly in her award-winning documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out about how trolling had led her to take an overdose in the early days of Little Mix.

She has now told how her mother urged her to get away from Little Mix then and there.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast ahead of the release of her debut single BOYZ on Friday, she said: “Yeah. Well, I just remember obviously the first time, so obviously I'd taken an overdose. I went into hospital and then I had a music video like a week after...

“And obviously my mum found out and she was distraught and she was outright: ‘This is it, you're not doing this anymore’. Because my mum's the kind of mum that's like, 'Jes, we couldn't give a s**t what you do as long as you're happy...

“'That's all I care about’, So she was like, ‘No. This isn't happening anymore. I'm like not putting my foot down and you're coming out of this.’ And obviously I didn't know what to do at the time because it was very early stages of Little Mix as well.”

For confidential 24/7 support in the UK, call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.