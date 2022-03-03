Sophie Turner ‘pregnant with her and Joe Jonas’ second child together’
Sophie Turner is pregnant with her and husband Joe Jonas’ second child, according to reports.
Rumours of a second pregnancy began to swirl in February when the Game of Thrones actress, 26, was photographed out in Los Angeles holding her stomach while wearing a crop top.
Now, multiple sources have confirmed the pitter patter of tiny feet is imminent to Us Weekly.
They have yet to comment on the news themselves.
The Brit star and Jonas Brothers singer, 32, first began dating in 2016 before getting hitched in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019.
They went on to have a second more lavish wedding with friends and family at France’s Château de Tourreau later that summer.
The notoriously private couple are already proud parents to daughter Willa, 19 months, whom they welcomed in July 2020.
