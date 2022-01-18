Julia Fox has claimed that she is the “ideal candidate” for the “position” of Kanye West’s girlfriend because she doesn’t care what other people say about her.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, and the 44-year-old rapper have been grabbing headlines left, right and centre since going public with their romance earlier this month, and while most in Fox’s position, as she notes, would be “freaking out” over the attention, she claims that she simply ignores it along with the comments online.

She said: “People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet. That’s why I don’t read the headlines.

“No [I don’t read the comments]. And that’s why I feel like I’m a really good candidate for this position, because a lot of people in my shoes would probably be reading the comments and freaking out. I’m not trying to have everybody love me, I’m just trying to connect with people that are like-minded.”

Her comments are made in a new piece for Interview magazine, where she previously chose to confirm her and West’s budding relationship.

In addition to detailing a wild night out with Madonna, boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and controversial singer Marilyn Manson, the publication showcases a series of bizarre staged photos, including two where Fox is splayed out on a table with her taut tummy on display while West looms above with a knife and fork as if ready to tuck in – he even has a bib in place

If it weren’t for Fox’s vehement denials, anyone would think the whole thing is a massive publicity stunt, engineered by West’s desire to win back his estranged wife. Imagine.

But speaking on her Spotify Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox said: “There’s always people that think that every celebrity scandal is a set-up. I personally don’t.

“Right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations. There’s no labels, there’s none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better,” she said. “It’s really like such a Gemini–Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational, our minds, we both work very fast, we keep up with each other, which is cool.”

Meanwhile, back over at her latest deep dive with Interview Magazine, Fox spoke about the style “transformation” West is helping her with.

He famously overhauled 41-year-old Kardashian’s wardrobe in the early days of their relationship and history looks to be repeating with Fox already telling how on their second date, he surprised her with a hotel room full of designer clothes and has continued to tweak her image.

As if anyone would say no to free expensive clobber, the former dominatrix says that she is happy to “surrender” to West – who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” – telling Interview Magazine: “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s***was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.

“I’m really surrendering. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it... I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”