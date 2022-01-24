Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red carpet debut as a couple at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend, sporting double-denim no less.

Serving up serious Britney Spears/Justin Timberlake throwback vibes, it was like 2001 all over again as they stepped out at the Kenzo show in the French capital.

New pictures show 44-year-old rapper Kanye – who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” – sporting an oversized denim bomber jacket and almost identical denim jeans which were tucked into knee-high black boots.

The stronger hit-maker completed his look by adding black gloves and black sunglasses.

Uncut Gems actress Fox, 31, meanwhile opted for low-rise baggy jeans, which appeared to have denim stiletto boots sewn into the bottom.

She teamed it with a high-neck cropped denim jacket buttoned all the way up to the collar, with a Madonna-inspired embroidered conical bra added into the top – a nod perhaps to recent reports that she is in talks to star in the Material Girl singer’s upcoming biopic?

Fox went all out with accessories, opting for black gloves, a black baguette bag and possibly the biggest bronze chunky earrings known to man.

She wore her hair scraped up into a sleek bun and went heavy on the black winged eyeliner.

She wore her hair scraped up into a sleek bun and went heavy on the black winged eyeliner.

The outing comes after Fox said on the latest episode of her Spotify Forbidden Fruits podcast that she “really couldn’t care” about all the publicity her relationship with Ye has been getting in the media.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

The couple first hooked up on New Year’s Eve, confirming their relationship shortly after with Fox spilling the beans on their first and second date complete with photos published by Interview Magazine.

Both are married, but estranged from their partners with West’s wife Kim Kardashian, 41, filing for divorce last year.

West shares four children with his ex, while Fox has one child with her husband.