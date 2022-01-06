Kanye West takes time out from Kim Kardashian reconciliation bid by hooking up with actress Julia Fox
Kanye West set tongues wagging after he attended a Broadway play with his reported new girlfriend Julia Fox.
The Gold Digger hit-maker, 44, and Uncut Gems actress Fox, 31, were snapped on Tuesday night taking in a performance of controversial show Slave, which takes on race, sex, interracial relationships and trauma.
It would have certainly made for interesting table talk as they went out for dinner afterwards in New York.
It comes after the pair were previously spotted dining together in Miami, leading to speculation that they are now dating.
Neither have publicly confirmed or denied that they are a couple.
West recently made several failed public pleas to reconcile with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce last February. They share four children together.
Fox is currently estranged from husband Peter Artemiev with whom she shares a son.
