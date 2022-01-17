Kanye West was the ultimate party pooper as his daughter Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday.

On Saturday, the All of the Lights hit-maker, 44, shared a video in which he claimed he had not been invited by estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, to a party she was holding as a joint celebration with cousin Stormi Webster, who was also turning four - despite the fact he was staging his own party for Chicago later that afternoon.

But after his rant, he did make an appearance at the pink-tastic LOL Surprise and Barbie doll-themed party at around 1pm, after claiming Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott had told him where it was.

In a video shared by Hollywood Unlocked, he said: “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter.

“To be there with the rest of the family and I just saw everybody.”

After noting that he spent time with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kylie, Kanye added: “Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot cause security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there.”

It comes after Kanye - who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” - claimed that security wouldn’t allow him inside Kim’s home to see their kids.

In a clip shared by ET of Kanye’s interview with Hollywood Unlocked CEO and founder Jason Lee, he explained: “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate.

He continued: “I didn’t want to argue about it. So, I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back, I am driving.

“I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside’.

“I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter,” he added.

He then went on to blame Kim’s new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, 28, as he continued: “I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

Despite his outburst over the party, Kanye did go on to hold his own celebration, with a source telling Page Six: “He was always having his own party for Chicago, he had it at his office downtown [in Los Angeles] that he planned,”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ after seven years of marriage. In addition to Chicago, the couple share children North, eight, Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

West is currently dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, who he first met on New Year’s Eve.