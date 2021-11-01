Kanye West raises eyebrows by inviting Marilyn Manson to Sunday Service
Kanye West sparked controversy by inviting Marilyn Manson to join him at his Sunday Service.
The 44-year-old rapper - who recently officially changed his name to Ye - was also joined by friend and Canadian popstar Justin Bieber, 27.
Marilyn has come under fire lately after a number of women made allegations against him of psychological and sexual abuse – claims the Beautiful People singer, 52, has strenuously denied.
All three men were dressed from head-to-toe in white for the religious gathering which fell on Halloween.
Marilyn - real name Brian Warner - is an honorary priest in the Church of Satan.
He stood with arms outstretched as Kanye, joined by a gospel choir, led the congregation in prayer.
According to the MailOnline, Baby hit-maker Justin also delivered a prayer, saying: “We cast out any demonic negativity that would try and steal our peace today or steal our joy.”
It’s not the first time that Kanye has associated himself with Marilyn.
They recently collaborated on a track called Jail pt 2 for Kanye’s latest album, Donda.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox