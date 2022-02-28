Kanye West says Kim Kardashian can’t prove he wrote social media posts after accusing him of ‘emotional distress’
Kanye West has thrown a surprise curveball as Kim Kardashian continues her crusade to become legally recognised as single.
The SKIMS mogul, 41, originally filed for divorce last February followed by a request to be declared legally single in December with rapper West, 44, still dragging his feet.
Last week, Kim made a fresh bid for freedom by filing new papers repeating her request from February and accused her estranged husband of causing emotional distress by “putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media”.
Kanye – who now legally goes by the name Ye – has made a number of attacks on his ex and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, via social media in since deleted posts.
However, according to new legal documents viewed by US news outlet TMZ, Ye is arguing that Kim can’t back up her accusations as there is no proof he wrote the posts.
“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” the documents state.
“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” his lawyer added in his objection.
“Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay... so Kanye asks that it is stricken.”
Kim and Kanye were married for almost seven years and share four children together.
