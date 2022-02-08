Kate Middleton to read CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark Children’s Mental Health Week
Kate Middleton is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Dolly Parton and Tom Hardy by appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Story.
A teaser image was released online showing The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, dressed down in jeans and a roll-neck jumper as she prepares to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.
The book follows the story of Plop, a baby barn owl, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears - and the story aligns with this years’ theme of the week which is growing together.
Kate’s episode will air on Sunday at 6.50pm to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, as well as the channel’s 20th birthday.
Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have the Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.
“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this year’s Children’s Mental Health week theme.
“I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”
