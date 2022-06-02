Katherine Jenkins praises the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee performance

Singer Katherine Jenkins has praised the Queen for being a “great role model”, saying her nearly seven-year-old daughter is a fan of the monarch.

The classical singer, 41, will be taking part in celebrations over the Platinum Jubilee weekend as the nation pays tribute to the Queen’s 70 years as sovereign.

Welsh star Jenkins will be seen in Sunday’s Songs of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special airing on the BBC and will also perform during a special outdoor concert being held at Sandringham on June 3.

Katherine Jenkins performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

On Sunday, she will be among the celebrities to travel in decorated open top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations as part of Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain of the Queen: “She’s so sort of stoic and yet elegant, and when I look at her I’m always impressed with her work ethic. She works so incredibly hard. She’s put everything before herself.

“I think she’s a great role model. You know, my daughter is nearly seven and she’s already a fan of the Queen.”

Jenkins has performed at a number of royal occasions including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2016.

She was also among the stars on the bill for the recent A Gallop Through History event, which was broadcast on ITV and featured stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren and comedian Omid Djalili.

Jenkins said of having previously met the Queen she was “really, really funny” and added: “She’s always really informed. She knows a lot about what everybody’s doing. And she asks a lot of questions, is very interested.”

On being involved in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she added: “I think, for me, how lovely to be involved, to be part of this historic occasion. Seventy years is such a massive achievement.

“I hope that it’s an opportunity to show Her Majesty that we love her and we’re all very grateful for the work that she’s put in and the dedication she’s shown to the country.”

Jenkins appeared on the show wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the message God Save The Queen which supports the charity FUND, which helps children living in poverty and who also donate school meals with every jumper sold.

The weekend celebrations are being kicked off with the Trooping the Colour ceremony.