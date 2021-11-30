Katherine Ryan’s not having this Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘romance’
Katherine Ryan has weighed-in on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating saying she is ‘disgusted’.
Like many fans of the stars, the Duchess comedian, 38, has also questioned whether or not the romance is a stunt.
Kim, 41, and Saturday Night Live star Pete, 28, have been snapped several times in the past few months hanging out and getting close.
During Kim’s appearance on SNL they set tongues wagging further when they shared a kiss during a sketch.
Plus, they appeared to go Instagram official when Pete shared a photo of them wearing matching outfits on his birthday.
They are both free agents with mother-of-four Kim filing for divorce from husband Kanye West, 44, in February, while serial celebrity dater Pete is currently unattached, but something about it all just irks Katherine.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “I mean, I’m disgusted… I love Pete Davidson, I think he’s very talented. I’m gonna do a podcast on this, it’s worth a whole podcast of discussion.
“I’m not clear, and I usually am, on whether or not I’m being hustled, I’m being tricked, I’m not clear on that and I think Pete Davidson is a wonderfully talented man but I don’t know what is it about the Kardashian sisters at the minute, they’ve all got to bring home a neck tattoo.”
Referencing Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s recent engagement to Travis Barker, she continued: “I think Kim Kardashian is trying to emulate a Kravis moment and I don’t know where it’s going. I just feel very gaslit and agitated by the whole thing right now.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox