Kelly Clarkson finalises divorce from Brandon Blackstock after two years of money negotiations
Kelly Clarkson can heave a sigh of relief after finally setlling her divorce from Brandon Blackstock after two years of back and forth negotiations.
The singer-turned-chat show host, 39, will pay her ex a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million, plus, $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.
The Since U Been Gone hit-maker has also agreed to shell out $45,601 a month in child support payment for their two children River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five, of whom she will share custody with Blackstock, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
The youngsters will reside in Los Angeles with their mother, and visit their father one weekend a month in Montana, where he is currently living at their former family ranch home.
Blackstock will remain living at the ranch and pay Clarkson $12,500 a month in rent until he moves out in June, report US news outlet TMZ.
Another stipulation of the agreement is that both kids will be vaccinated against Covid-19, due to travelling out of state.
The son of country super star Reba McEntire will also keep their “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses,” a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, snowmobiles, and other hunting items as well as a “golf simulator,” as per The Blast.
Meanwhile, Clarkson will keep their “family pets,” a baby grand piano, “all guns acquired prior and during the marriage,” plus a Can-Am 4-wheeler, a bush hog, and other items connected to hunting.
Also staying in her possession are one of their pick-up trucks, a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne.
