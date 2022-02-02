Kim Kardashian named new face of Balenciaga as Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is accused of aping her style
Julia Fox may want to reconsider her wardrobe after Kim Kardashian was named the new face of Balenciaga.
The Uncut Gems actress, 31, who is currently dating Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West, 44, has denied aping Kim’s style after fans started noticing that she and the SKIMS mogal had shared more than just a few fashion moments of late.
Julia – who has been dating the rapper since New Year’s Eve – has admitted that Kanye has been behind her recent style evolution, including gifting her a hotel room full of Balenciaga designer gear on their second date.
Kanye also did similar to Kim when they first started dating, leading many to question if he is trying to make Julia his Kim 2.0.
Now that Kim is officially linked to Balenciaga, it could make things all the more awkward.
She along with Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, and models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene are fronting a new campaign for the the luxury Italian brand.
The SKIMS mogal looked striking when photographed for the campaign in her Calabasas, Los Angeles home, wearing a full-length black bodysuit while reclining on a cream sofa.
In the snap, which was taken by Stef Mitchell and shared on Instagram, Kim can be seen holding her phone up as if about to take a selfie while a neon green Balenciaga bag rests beside her.
