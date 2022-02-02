It looks like Julia Fox is doing more than just keeping up with the Kardashians, she’s turning into Kim.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, has previously told how new boyfriend Kanye West, 44, is styling her, but it seems to be ever so close to the look of his estranged wife – coincidence?

The latest Kim-credible coincidence came when Julia shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Monday showing her wearing an oozing blue chest mold ala the kind that Kim sported just a few weeks ago in a KKW Fragrance ad.

While Kim opted for a sleeker black design, both of the uniquely-shaped tops clung to their curves and gave the illusion that they had been plastered onto their bodies.

Julia Fox sported this eye-catching ensemble on her Instagram Stories (Julia Fox/Instagram)

The molds also showed off both of the ladies’ impressively toned tums.

Not convinced yet?

Notice the similarities to Kim Kardashian’s outfit posted weeks before? (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Just last week, La Fox stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing a black head scarf and quirky sunglasses, which echoed a look previously worn by Kim during a fragrance commercial back in 2011.

Unlike Kim however, the move sparked outrage withVogue France having to swiftly retract its praise for her head covering on Instagram.

“Yes to the headscarf! Swipe left for your recap of Julia Fox and Kanye West style journey at the haute couture shows in Paris this week,” they wrote in a since edited post.

Why?

Because Muslim women’s right to wear the hijab has been a point of contention in France since 1989 when three students were suspended from a school in Creil for refusing to remove their headscarves.

Earlier this month, the French Senate voted in favour of banning the wearing of “religious symbols” – which would include the hijab – in sports competitions.

Social media users blasted the magazine for perpetuating a “double standard” and “praising [Julia] for wearing a headscarf in a country that actively oppresses Muslim women from doing so”.

Elsewhere in the French capital, both she and Kanye – who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” – also donned matching black sex worker-inspired ensembles to check out the Schiaparelli haute couture SS/22 presentation.

The dominatrix look was similar to an outfit previously worn by Kim.

Julia alsoreplicated an iconic Matrix-inspired look, recently worn by Kim, while celebrating her son’s birthday.

If that wasn’t enough evidence, she stepped out in a similar pair of silver Balenciaga boots that Kim has been photographed in a number of times.

Julia and Kanye have been in a relationship since New Year’s Eve.

Opening up about their second date to Interview magazine, she told of a “Cinderella moment” where Kanye presented her with an entire hotel room full of designer clothes.

Speaking on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia has also described herself as the ideal “candidate” for the “position” of Kanye’s girlfriend because she says she doesn’t care what other people say about her.

That’s all fine and good as long as she doesn’t lose herself in the process.