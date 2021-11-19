Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go official as a couple as they hold hands in Palm Springs
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have confirmed that they are an item after being snapped holding hands (again).
The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, and Saturday Night Live funny man, 28, enjoyed some casual PDA as they stepped out together in Palm Springs.
It comes a day after the comedian shared a picture on Instagram of him and the SKIMS founder wearing matching outfits at his birthday party.
Prior to that they have been seens enjoying dinner dates and last month were photographed holding hands at a themepark in California.
An insider claims that Kim is “smitten” with Pete.
They told People magazine: “Pete is back in New York City now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious.
“He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten.”
Kim is currently going through a divorce with ex Kanye West, 44, with whom she shares four children.
Pete’s list of famous ex-girlfriends includes Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.
