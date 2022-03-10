Kim Kardashian has spoken about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, and Saturday Night Live star, 28, have kept their relationship generally on the low-down since first getting together last October.

It’s hardly surprising given Kim has been trying to navigate an increasingly bitter divorce from ex Kanye West, 44, who has made multiple attacks on the couple in recent weeks, including debuting a music video in which a claymation character resembling Pete is kidnapped and decapitated by the rapper.

Kim is dropping her a guard a little however as she gears up for the launch of her family’s brand new reality TV show on Hulu entitled The Kardashians.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told Variety in a new interview. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

It comes a month after Pete referred to Kim as his girlfriend for the first time in an interview.

During an interview with People (The TV Show!), he reflected on how his life had changed since a spotlight had been shone on their relationship: “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added, in a clear nod to Kim.

Pete also said that public interest in him has had almost “zero” impact on his daily life, explaining “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”