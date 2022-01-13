Keeping ahead of the Kardashians! Kylie Jenner beats sister Kim to become first woman to gain 300 million followers on Instagram
Kylie Jenner has become the most followed woman on Instagram after amassing 300 million followers on the photo sharing site.
The 24-year-old make-up mogul, who is reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister, has overtaken singer Ariana Grande, 28, who previously held the title of most followed female celeb on the app.
No Tears Left To Cry hit-maker Grande is now joint second with fellow singer Selena Gomez, 29. They both have have 289 million followers each.
Jenner’s new record comes despite her having been less active on social media in recent months.
She, along with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, 30, have been keeping a relatively low profile since 10 people were killed during a crowd surge at his Astroworld festival in Texas on November.
Jenner is currently pregnant with her and the Sico Mode hit-maker’s second child.
Her most recent posts include showing off her baby bump along with her new kitten.
There is no beating Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo however, who remains Instagram’s most followed person, now with more than 388 million followers.
The Portugese star, 36, was the very first person to reach 200 million followers on the platform back in January 2020.
Other accounts within the top 10 of the most followed celebrities include former wrestler-turned-movie-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (289m), Kim Kardashian (279m) and singers Beyoncé (232m) and Justin Bieber (215m).
Instagram was created in 2010 by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger who sold it to Facebook in 2012, for $1bn (£0.7bn). It now has 1.3 billion registered users with 500 million people using the app every day.
