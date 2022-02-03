Leigh-Ann Pinnock has reportedly been plotting her solo career for months after signing a recording contract with Warner Music.

The singer, 30, who is one third of chart-topping girl band Little Mix, is in good company as the label is also the home of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Madonna.

“She’s already been working on tracks for months,” a sourced revealed.

“She unequivocally loves Little Mix, and always will, but she’s been ready to branch out on her own for some time.

“A number of labels were keen to bag Leigh-Anne but Warner seemed the best fit,” they added to The Sun.

The Wings hit-maker has already tested the water by recording solo songs for the soundtrack of movie Boxing Day, in which she also starred.

Little Mix – which also includes members Perrie Edwards, 28, and Jade Thirlwall, 29, – were originally formed on ITV show The X Factor back in 2011 and they eventually went on to win the series.

News of Leigh-Ann’s solo career comes two months after Little Mix announced on social media that they would be taking a break following their upcoming tour, but reassured fans that they “are not splitting up”.

They wrote: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

Sharing the news on social media, they wrote:“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

“We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future,” they continued.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x,” they signed off.

Many fans were unsurprised as original fourth member Jesy Nelson, 30, had quit the band a year before and launched a solo career.

One thing’s for sure, Leigh-Ann has a busy year ahead as in addition to the tour and the release of her own music, she became a mother for the first time to twins last August.

Little Mix’s tour is due to kick off in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 9 and will end at London’s O2 Arena on May 14.