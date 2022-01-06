Lily Collins recalls ‘hitting Prince Charles on the head with a toy telephone’ and refusing to give Diana a bunch of flowers
Lily Collins has shared her recollections as a little girl of interacting with Prince Charles and Princess Diana, including a particularly painful-sounding one for the future King of England.
As the daughter of music icon Phil Collins, 70, she often found herself in the presence of royalty when growing up in the UK.
The Emily In Paris star, 32, was quizzed on her royal connections during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, including a photograph of her being held in her mother Jill Travelman’s arms and presenting the late Princess Diana with flowers.
When asked by host Corden if she remembered what was going on in the picture, Collins replied: “I've been told that this is what happened. That's my mom and my dad and I, and it's at a Prince's Trust event, and I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them, I tried to pull them back.”
She joked that her actions had "sucked all of the air out of the room," but that nobody could punish her when she looked so cute.
The actress also recounted another incident in the presence of Prince Charles, explaining: “I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind throw something at him, like throw a toy telephoe at his head.”
