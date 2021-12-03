Little Mix have announced that they are taking a break after ten years together.

The chart-topping girl band which includes members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Jade Thirlwall, 28, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a video montage of them together over the years, they explained in the caption that they would be taking some time out.

They said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

Insisting that this is not the end, they continued: “We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever.”

The move comes one year after former member Jesy Nelson, 30, sensationally quit the group last December.

Former member Jesy Nelson was noticeably absent from Little Mix’s montage announcing their break (Video Elephant)

She was noticeably absent from the montage following a public feud with the rest of the group.