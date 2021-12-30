30 December 2021

LL Cool J pulls out of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance after testing positive for Covid-19

By Tina Campbell
30 December 2021

LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest after testing positive for Covid-19.

The rapper, 53, had been set to take to the stage to help ring in the New Year at the annual New York-based event, which has been scaled down due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at (New Years Rockin’ Eve),” he said in a statement via People.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

R&B singer Chloe Bailey has also cancelled her performance, but no reason has yet been given.

Journey and Karol G are still slated to perform in New York, while Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Macklemore, Big Boi, OneRepublic, and French Montana will perform from Los Angeles.

