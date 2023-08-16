Madonna, the undisputed queen of pop, has undoubtedly left her mark on the music and film industry. With a career spanning well over four decades, her story and body of work have cemented her namesake in the annals of entertainment history.

As she celebrates her 65th birthday, we look at some fascinating facts you may not be aware of.

1. Michigan Roots: Madonna was born in Bay City, Michigan, to a large catholic family. Her full name, Madonna Louise Ciccone, was bestowed in honour of her mother.

2. A Scholar in Dancing: Madonna won a dance scholarship to the University of Michigan in 1976 but dropped out after two years to pursue a career in dance in New York.

3. Pepsi and the Pope: Madonna is widely recognised for her transformative music videos. Her music video for "Like a Prayer" in 1989 was so controversial that Pepsi pulled out a sponsorship deal with the singer. Nevertheless, the video has been acclaimed as one of the greatest in pop music history.

4. Guinness World Records: Over the course of her career, Madonna has broken various records. She holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling female recording artist of all time, with estimated record sales of over 300 million.

5. Multi-Instrumentalist: Madonna is not only an outstanding singer but also a talented instrumentalist. She can play the drums, guitar, and keyboard.

6. Hall of Fame: Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility in 2008. She was also inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

7. Madonna and Film: Madonna has had a vast film career appearing in over 20 films. Her most applauded performance was in the 1996 musical drama "Evita," for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

8. Philanthropy: Madonna founded the charity "Raising Malawi" in 2006, with the expertise of Michael Berg, one of the co-founders of Kabbalah Centre. The charity focuses on orphanages and education for orphans in Malawi.

9. Author: Apart from her music and acting career, Madonna is also an accomplished author. She has written several children's books, with her debut The English Roses, becoming a New York Times Bestseller.