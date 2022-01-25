Marilyn Manson has denied ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood’s claim that he “essentially raped” her on the set of a music video.

Wood’s claim comes in documentary Phoenix Rising, which saw the first of two parts premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and charts the actress’s life and career.

She alleges Manson – real name Brian Warner – took advantage of her during what was intended to be a “simulated sex scene,” and “started penetrating me for real” once the cameras were rolling.

“I had never agreed to that,” she stated of the music promo for his 2007 single Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand) in which she plays a Lolita character.

She further alleges that she was plied with absinthe while on the set and described herself as having been barely conscious to object to Manson’s alleged actions.

“[I had] never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me,” she said.

She said that the alleged incident made her feel “disgusting and like I had done something shameful”.

“I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

Manson’s lawyer Howard King denied Wood’s claims, saying: “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.

“Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups.

“Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth,” he concluded.

Manson and Wood began dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.

Since Wood came forward, a number of other women have made abuse, sexual assault, and misconduct allegations against Manson, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco and a former assistant.

Both women have filed lawsuits against the singer, and he is currently under investigation for domestic violence allegations.

Manson has previously denied all allegations.