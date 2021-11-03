Great British Bake Off’s Matt Lucas reveals he has become a German citizen
Little Britain star Matt Lucas has announced that he has become a German citizen.
The host of Great British Bake Off, 47, took to Twitter to share his new status and show off the welcome gift he got from the German Embassy.
Alongside a photo of a metal pin badge displaying the British and German flags, he wrote: ”My grandma fled Berlin in 1938. Having been offered citizenship, I have just been to the German Embassy in London to collect my Certificate of Naturalisation.
“I am officially Anglo-German. They gave me some Gummibärchen and this lovely badge. Now to choose a German football team.”
It didn’t take the comedian long to decide on a German football team after Union Berlin offered a hearty “Willkommen!” on the micro-blogging site.
“I have been claimed by Union Berlin, it seems. My new German team, then!” He replied.
Asked by a fan if him being Anglo-German meant that he could now get a German passport, the Little Britain favourite enthusiastically declared “Yes”.
No more Brexit issues for him at the airport then.
