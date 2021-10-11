error code: 1003
11 October 2021

Matthew McConaughey predicts he’ll die from an alligator attack

By Tina Campbell
11 October 2021

Matthew McConaughey believes he will lose his life to an animal and he’s fine with that.

The Oscar-winning actor has previously claimed his father correctly predicted his own passing, that he would die while making love to his wife (Matthew’s mother) - which he allegedly did as he had a heart attack.

Speaking to Kara Swisher’s Sway podcast, the Interstellar star was asked if he had any premonitions about his own fate, he replied: “I got a feeling that I’m going down as part of the food chain. It was - the dream was gators.”

But he also had a dream about a bear...

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Adele claims she lives in LA because she can’t ‘afford’ London house prices

celebrity

Queen joins horse racing hall of fame for lifelong commitment to her favourite sport

news

Minister defends Boris Johnson’s holiday, suggesting it is ‘important for whole country’

news

Death

See all videos

Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies aged 73

celebrity

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies aged 93

world news

Damian Lewis praises wife Helen McCrory who was ‘a meteor in our life’

celebrity

Today’s News Chain

See all videos

Unvaccinated pregnant women make up 17% of England’s sickest Covid patients

news

Jimmy Greaves: The life and times of England’s greatest striker

football

Harry and Meghan announce relief centre project for India on wedding anniversary

world news