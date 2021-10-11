Matthew McConaughey predicts he’ll die from an alligator attack
Matthew McConaughey believes he will lose his life to an animal and he’s fine with that.
The Oscar-winning actor has previously claimed his father correctly predicted his own passing, that he would die while making love to his wife (Matthew’s mother) - which he allegedly did as he had a heart attack.
Speaking to Kara Swisher’s Sway podcast, the Interstellar star was asked if he had any premonitions about his own fate, he replied: “I got a feeling that I’m going down as part of the food chain. It was - the dream was gators.”
But he also had a dream about a bear...
