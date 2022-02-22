Michael Buble expecting fourth child with model wife Luisana Lopilato
Michael Buble is set to become a dad for the fourth time after revealing his wife’s baby bump in a new music video.
A clip for the track entitled, I’ll Never Not Love You, was obtained by TMZ and sees the Canadian crooner, 46, pulled out of a dream sequence by model wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, with her growing tum firmly on display.
The video, which is due to be released today, is intended to be a call-back to the first time that the couple appeared together on screen in Buble’s video, Haven’t Met You Yet.
He has been cryptically teasing the upcoming release online.
Posting on Instagram at the weekend he wrote: “Haven’t Met You Yet was the beautiful start of a true romance.
“10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ 2.22.22.”
Buble and the Argentinian beauty already share sons Noah, eight, Elias, six and daughter Vida, three.
