Michael Parkinson: One of the top ten UK and US chat show hosts ever - who were the others?
The legacy of late-night TV chat shows has spanned more than half a century, providing hours of laughter, engaging conversation and some truly memorable moments.
So, as the world sadly says farewell to the 'king of the chat show hosts' Michael Parkinson, we look at who else, on both sides of the pond, is in with a shout at making the all-time top ten.
Let's start with the United States hosts
1. Johnny Carson: With a reign spanning three decades, Carson defined what it means to be a great chat show host with "The Tonight Show." His innate comedic edge, charisma, and riveting interviews made him loved by many, securing great ratings throughout his career.
2. David Letterman: Letterman's career of over 33 years hosting the "Late Night" and "The Late Show" has left a distinctive mark. His unconventional style and sharp wit produced consistently high ratings.
3. Oprah Winfrey: An undisputed queen of daytime television, Winfrey's empathetic character, thoughtful interviews, and appealing stories brought impressive audience ratings throughout her career with "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
4. Ellen DeGeneres: Known for her feel-good interviews and warm approach, DeGeneres's long-running "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has gathered a loyal following, reflecting in the consistently high ratings.
5. Jay Leno: Taking over from Carson, Leno successfully carried on his legacy for 22 years in "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," his down-to-earth persona resonating with viewers.
Now, let's move over to the United Kingdom
1. Michael Parkinson (of course!!): Parkinson's easy-going style on "Parkinson" made him and his show a UK staple for more than three decades. His candid interviews with high-profile guests from various fields contributed to the show's impressive ratings.
2. Jonathan Ross: Known for his humour and edginess, Ross continuously impressed viewers of the "Jonathan Ross Show," consistently delivering high rating figures.
3. Graham Norton: Norton's spontaneous and hilarious nature on "The Graham Norton Show' has brought him a colossal international viewership, catapulting his ratings.
4. David Frost: Frost’s legacy remains unmatched. His relentless interviewing technique earned high viewership figures for "The Frost Interview."
5. Jeremy Paxman: Paxman's hard-hitting interviews and confrontational style made him popular during his time on "Newsnight."
