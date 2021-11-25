Naughty Boy’s family have stopped his mother from watching parts of I’m A Celebrity over fears it will be too distressing for her.

His mother has dementia and the 36-year-old music producer - real name Shahid Khan - not only lives with her, he has been her primary carer for the past five years.

Viewers have seen the La La La hit-maker struggle on the ITV show and even threatened to quit after admitting he was finding the experience “traumatic”.

He seemed to find it particularly difficult after losing two trials in one day, but seemed happier in Wednesday’s episode when the two camps merged.

The star’s family are running his social media accounts while he takes part in the reality TV show in Wales and have shared that this is the longest that Naughty Boy has been apart from his beloved mum.

Speaking to The Sun, Naughty Boy’s niece Aisha explained: “During the day, she is always like ‘where is he?,’ ‘is he coming home?’ and we have to keep reminding her that no, he is on the show and she will see him on TV.

“We didn’t let her watch last night’s episode because we thought she would be really overwhelmed seeing him upset.

“Watching it she will get confused, especially if she saw him doing the trial, she would have been very distressed. Most nights she will cheer ‘that is my son,’ and she will talk to the TV, bless her.”

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.