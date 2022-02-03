New York University’s new Taylor Swift course is such a hit there’s a long waiting list
New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has launched a new course all about US singer Taylor Swift.
The course, which began on January 26 and will run through to March 9, is being taught by Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos.
Students can expect to learn about ‘Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music’, according to Variety.
“This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity,” a description adds.
“Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her. We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”
Taylor has been invited to speak, though whether she has decided to accept has yet to be announced.
Those hoping to get late enrolment will be sadly disappointed, as there is reportedly a long waiting list.
The news comes a week after a Taylor Swift-themed version of Wordle, named Taylordle, was launched online.
