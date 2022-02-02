Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott has broken her silence after it was revealed that he is to become a father again less than two months after their five-month-old son died.

The America’’s Got Talent host, 41, confirmed on Monday that he is expecing a baby boy with latest flame, Bre Tiesi, 30, after they were photographed together at the baby shower last weekend.

With the news coming just weeks after the death of his son Zen in December, thoughts immediately turned to 28-year-old model Scott.

She has taken to social media however to assure everyone that she is “centered” and “at peace”.

“I want to thank every single person who messaged me or thought of me over the course of these last few months,” the Texas native wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing that I would need that most.”

She went on to write that it is “painful” having her late son included in “conversations that aren’t in light with his light and legacy,” explaining: “It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know … I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

Meanwhile, Cannon, who is also dad to Powerful Queen, Zion, Zillion, Golden, Moroccan and Monroe, has said that his children have really helped him through the grieving process.

“Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a four-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense,” he previously said.

“But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey.”