Pamela Anderson announces new tell-all Netflix documentary about her life and career
Pamela Anderson has vowed to speak her truth in a new Netflix documentary about her life.
The Baywatch actress, 54, announced the project on Instagram via a picture of a handwritten note signed with a red lipstick kiss.
“My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story,” she told her 1.3m followers.
It is set to be directed by Ryan White, whose past works include Netflix series The Keepers and The Case Against 8 for HBO, while her son Brandon Thomas Lee will serve as a producer.
An official synopsis for the documentary reads: “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”
Anderson’s move follows the release of Pam & Tommy, a drama miniseries chronicling the fallout from the leaked sex tape between her and Mötley Crüe drummer ex-husband, Tommy Lee.
Anderson and Lee are played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan respectively in the eight-part series which streams on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.
James revealed while promoting Pam & Tommy that Anderson had no involvement despite several attempts to reach out for her.
According to sources, Anderson has not seen Pam & Tommy and has no desire to do so.
