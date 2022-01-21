Pamela Anderson is believed to be getting divorced for the fifth time, just a year after marrying her former bodyguard.

The Baywatch star, 54, and Dan Hayhurst were married 13 months ago at her Vancouver Island home in Canada on Christmas Eve 2020.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told Rolling Stone magazine of the decision to call it quits, describing the union as a “pandemic whirlwind” that simply fizzled out.

Anderson has yet to comment publicly on the split.

She gave her first interview as Mrs Hayhurst a few months after they were wed to ITV’s Loose Women. Speaking from her bed with Hayhurst by her side, Anderson told the shocked panel “we haven’t left bed since Christmas Eve”.

Anderson went on to tell how she met Hayhurst on her own property.

“This is like the magic place to live, I guess,” she said. “He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together, and we’re still stuck together.”

Asked what made Hayhurst so special, she replied: “Well, he’s a good guy. He’s the kind of guy I probably would have met if I would have stayed home and not went around the world and got crazy. I mean, I came home in one piece. It’s nice to be with, like, a real man who can actually change a light bulb.”

Anderson was first married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 until 1998, with whom she shares sons together, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22.

The former couple infamously had a sex tape leaked which has served as the inspiration for upcoming Hulu series Pam and Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

Her second husband was another musician, Kid Rock, whom she was married to for just one year from 2006 until 2007.

She then took a chance on professional poker player Rick Salomon not once, but twice, first marrying in 2007 only to have it annulled in 2008, before remarrying in 2014 and divorcing the following year.

Meanwhile, her marriage to Hollywood mogul Jon Peters lasted for a grand total of 12 days in January 2020.