Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in romantic Bel-Air ceremony, declaring ‘my forever begins today’
Paris Hilton is officially married following a star-studded ceremony in Bel-Air.
The Hilton Hotels heiress, 40, tied the knot with venture capitalist Carter Reum, also 40, on Thursday at the estate of her late grandfather, hotelier and philanthropist, Barron Hilton.
It was a celeb-filled affair with Real Housewives star and Paris’s aunt Kyle Richards, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul and Bebe Rexha all in attendance.
Taking to Instagram afterwards, the blushing bride shared a photo teasing her veil and part of her wedding dress.
She captioned the shot: “My forever begins today… 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum [photograph]: @JoseVilla (sic).”
Fans will get an inside look at the nuptials soon as the DJ filmed the wedding for her Peacock docu-series, Paris In Love.
Hilton and Reum first began dating in 2019.
He popped the question during a romantic beach getaway in February.
