Sarah Jessica Parker channels Carrie Bradshaw on the red carpet in mismatched shoes

Sarah Jessica Parker seemed to pay homage to her character Carrie Bradshaw as she took to the red carpet in New York.

The And Just Like That and Sex And The City star paired her black tutu-inspired dress with mismatching shoes at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Parker, 58, tapped into the trend for ‘balletcore’ with a black bow in her hair and a full skirt in the Carolina Herrera dress – perhaps a nod to the white tulle mini skirt she wore in the opening sequence of Sex And The City.

Dance has been a big theme on the runways of fashion month in September – Victoria Beckham’s spring/summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week show was inspired by her childhood love of ballet, with the collection full of diaphanous tulle gowns.

But the most notable part of Parker’s outfit was undoubtedly her footwear.

With one pearlescent pink high heel and the other black – both from the star’s own brand, SJP Collection, and with statement buckles – the shoes seem to hark back to her character Carrie in an episode of Sex And The City.

In a 2000 episode of the show called Escape From New York, Carrie and her friends head to Los Angeles – and she dons a white dress with floral detailing, worn with one blue and one pink Christian Louboutin strappy sandals.

In an Instagram comment in 2019, Parker explained the sartorial decision: “We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy [sic] sandals. Pat [costume designer Patricia Field] and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each.”

Mismatched shoes are becoming something of a signature for Parker – she wore one bright pink and one yellow high heel to attend the same gala event in 2019.

Parker – who sits on the board of directors of the New York City Ballet – was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor Matthew Broderick.

Celebrities including talk show host Andy Cohen and actresses Laverne Cox and Claire Danes also attended the event.