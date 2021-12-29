Sarah Jessica Parker has been left reeling after multiple women have come forward to accuse co-star Chris Noth of sexual assault.

The two recently reunited on-screen for Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That to reprise their roles as married couple Carrie Bradshaw and John James “Mr Big” Preston, and according to sources, the actress was totally “blindsided” by what has since come to light.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” the insider told Us Weekly.

“Carrie was all about helping women and now under her watch women are saying that they have been hurt. She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously,” they continued.

“With great power comes great responsibility and although Parker knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down.”

Adding: “There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped.”

Parker, along with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte Goldenblatt on the show respectively, issued a joined statement after the first allegations were made.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the three women wrote on their individual Instagram Stories. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”