Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary about Russian invasion as he meets with President Volodymyr Zelensky
Sean Penn is in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian President’s office has confirmed.
The US actor and director, 61, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and could be seen attending a government press conference in the capital in a video shared on Zelensky’s official Instagram account.
“The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” a post on the presidential office’s Facebook page read.
“Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty.
“Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack,” the post added.
This is not the first time that the two-time Oscar-winner has visited Ukraine, he was previously there in November.
His latest trip comes as invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine, with battles raging on the outskirts of Kyiv, and missiles and shells raining down on multiple Ukrainian cities under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders.
