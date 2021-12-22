Sad news for fans of Netflix’s Selling Sunset as Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have split after just five months of dating.

The reality TV stars slash realtors confirmed the news in separate statements on their Instagram accounts with them both saying that ultimately it had come down to opposing ideas on starting a family.

In a lengthy statement, Chrishell, 40, wrote: “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently as we only get one chance in this life.

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to that understand.”

Chrishell continued: “And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Hailing Chrishell as ‘the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had’, Jason, 44, said of the split: “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being, and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

The fifth season of Selling Sunset, which is due to hit the streaming giant next year, will document Chrishell and Jason’s relationship.

Chrishell’s desire to start a family is no secret as she chose to freeze her eggs following her divorce from Justin Hartley.

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,” she previously opened up to People.

“There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”