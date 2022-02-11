Simon Cowell tests positive for Covid days after cheating death in second e-bike crash
Simon Cowell has tested positive for Covid-19 days after it was claimed that he was “lucky to be alive” after suffering facial injuries and a broken arm following an e-bike crash in London.
His latest health woe came to light when the 62-year-old was forced to miss a recent taping of Britain’s Got Talent, for which he usually sits on the judging panel alongside Alesha Dixon, 43, David Walliams, 50, and Amanda Holden, also 50.
Confirming his absence to the MailOnline, a representative for the laid up star said: “Simon was unable to attend filming today as he was isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.“
Prior to coming down with the virus, Simon was believed to be recovering well from his e-bike crash injuries at his home in the UK capital along with fiancée Lauren Silverman, 44, and seven-year-old son Eric.
It wasn’t his first e-bike accident either, as 18 months earlier he suffered another horrific incident which left him with a broken back while riding in Los Angeles.
Surprisingly, the music mogul has reportedly said that he doesn’t intend to rethink his mode of transport, despite the two crashes.
He has however vowed to start wearing a helmet.
