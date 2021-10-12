error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Snoop Dogg has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Thanksgiving at his house

By Tina Campbell
12 October 2021

Snoop Dogg has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join him for Thanksgiving.

The rapper, 49, lives close to the royal couple in California and said that they could expect something “special” if they were to join him for the holidays.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special.

“They can come over to Snoop’s crib.”

And he wouldn’t be calling in any favours from his friends at Just Eat, the Gin and Juice hit-maker - who had his own cooking show - claims he has “learnt a few things” from his “boy” and professional chef, Gordon Ramsay.

Adding to the publication: “People didn’t think I could cook. They saw my cooking show and now they know I can.”

