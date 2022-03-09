Steven Spielberg criticises Oscars over plans to pre-record eight categories
Steven Spielberg has criticised the Oscars over plans to pre-record eight award categories in order to keep the ceremomy’s live broadcast run time down to three hours.
The affected categories are Production Design, Sound, Original Music Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Film Editing, Documentary Short, Live Action Short, and Animated Short.
While organisers insist that those nominees will still receive the full Oscars treatment, albeit an hour before the main event kicks off, not everyone is buying it.
Movie director Spielberg, 75, whose West Side Story remake is up for seven nods including Production Design and Sound, has pointed out that making a movie is a team effort and that everyone nominated deserves to be equally recognised.
“I disagree with the decision made by the executive committee. I feel very strongly that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. All of us make movies together, we become a family where one craft is just as indispensable as the next,” the 19-time Oscar nominee and Thalberg Award winner told Deadline.
“I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line. All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can. And that means for me we should all have a seat at the supper table together live at 5.”
The 94th Academy Awards is due to take place on March 28 with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall serving as hosts.
