Amy Schumer says she feels “honoured” after it was revealed that she will be co-hosting this year’s Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The trio had been widely tipped to host the annual awards ceremony, with the news finally confirmed today on Good Morning America.

Appearing virtually on GMA, the Trainwreck star, 40, joked: “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

“Let’s goooooooo!!!!! Honored to be performing with these legends @iamwandasykes and @morereginahall this was my big news. Mama I made it! Thanks @theacademy and mad genius @willpowerpacker,” she wrote.

2022 marks the first time that the Academy Awards have had a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.

It will also be the first time that three women have hosted the show, plus, the first time that there have been at least three emcees since 1987.

Nominations for the 94th Oscars were announced last week with Jane Campion’s western, The Power Of The Dog, scooping an impressive 12 nods, including best picture, while stars Kirsten Dunst, her partner Jesse Plemons and co-star Kodi Smit-McPee, are all recognised in supporting categories.

Benedict Cumberbatch is up for best actor for his role in the flick as a cruel rancher, but faces stiff competition from Will Smith, who is nominated for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was surprisingly snubbed in the best actress category for her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.