Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to it’s sixth celebrity contestant.

This week saw the remaining couples take to the dancefloor again in the hopes of impressing Strictly Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting public.

Once all of the votes had been counted, Adam Peaty and Tilly Ramsay found themselves going head-to-head in the dreaded dance off.

Adam and professional dance partner Katya Jones performed their Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers, while influencer Tilly and partner Nikita Kuzmin danced the Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max.

After both had performed, it was down to the judges to decide who would be safe and who they were sending home.

Noting that he “wouldn’t have put these couples in the bottom,” Craig opted to save Tilly and Nikita.

Motsi agreed and voted in favour of Tilly and Nikita.

While Anton hailed it a “great dance off,” he also chose Tilly and Nikita.

Strictly Come Dancing: Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin were also in the dance off (BBC/Guy Levy)

Despite Head Judge Shirley saying that she would have chosen Adam and Katya, it was three votes to one and so goodbye to Adam and Katya.

Speaking to Strictly presenter Tess Daley afterwards, Adam said: “I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I’ve never had a challenge like this. As an Olympian for 16 years, I’ve pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed.

“This is just a whole new ballgame and I’ve got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it’s just been great.”

He continued: “I just want to say thank you to Katya, everyone behind the scenes, all the judges, wardrobe, make-up artists... absolutely everyone.”

Asked if she had any words for Adam, Katya replied: “I was not ready to be in this position today. But looking back, this is you, you have done all of this. None of us expected you to come from the Olympics. After the dance off, I looked at him and he had tears in his eyes. Someone who’s an absolute unbeatable machine that we see defending his titles for seven yearsnon-stop, being emotional about dancing. I really think you deserve a lot more appreciation for what you’ve done and I was not ready for this.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday November 13 at 6:40pm with the results show on Sunday 14 November at 7:20pm on BBC One.