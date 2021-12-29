29 December 2021

TIffany Haddish treats herself to ‘vaginal smoking’ spa treatment after break-up with Common

By Tina Campbell
29 December 2021

Newly single Tiffany Haddish declared “BRING IN THE MEN” after treating herself to an intimate spa treatment.

The actress and comedienne, 42, shared photos of herself getting a spa treatment in Eritrea, with the hashtag “#vaginalsmoking.”

“Eritrea spa treatment it call Tsh,” she told her 6.9m Instagram followers.

“They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box. Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat,” she continued to explain.

Adding: “Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN.”

The pamper session comes after she called time on her one-year relationship with rapper Common, 49, in November, with them both citing conflicting schedules.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former coach and legendary NFL commentator John Madden dies aged 85

sport

Ministers closely monitor Covid data as cases continue to rise

news

Judge urges Ghislaine Maxwell jury to work longer hours as Covid spike looms in New York City

world news