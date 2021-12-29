TIffany Haddish treats herself to ‘vaginal smoking’ spa treatment after break-up with Common
Newly single Tiffany Haddish declared “BRING IN THE MEN” after treating herself to an intimate spa treatment.
The actress and comedienne, 42, shared photos of herself getting a spa treatment in Eritrea, with the hashtag “#vaginalsmoking.”
“Eritrea spa treatment it call Tsh,” she told her 6.9m Instagram followers.
“They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box. Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat,” she continued to explain.
Adding: “Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN.”
The pamper session comes after she called time on her one-year relationship with rapper Common, 49, in November, with them both citing conflicting schedules.
