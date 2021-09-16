Kate Garraway compared to daughter Darcy as early TV appearance footage resurfaces
Kate Garraway was left cringing as footage from some of her very first TV appearances were shown on Good Morning Britain.
The montage was put together for the Tric Awards where Garraway, 54, was honoured with a nod in recognition of her 28-year career in broadcasting.
In the clips, a fresh-faced and very serious-looking Garraway sports dark hair.
It’s a world away from the warm, smiley blonde that viewers are accustomed to seeing on screens.
The dark hair also drew comparions from co-hosts Ben Shephard, 46, and Susanna Reid, 50, to the TV personality’s 15-year-old daughter, Darcy.
A side-by-side comparison was then shown of her alongside the teen, who she shares with husband Derek Draper, 54.
Clearly shocked by the obvious resemblence, she exclaimed: “Oh, my goodness! That’s unbelievable! I’ve never seen it.”
Shephard then cheekily remarked that the tapes also served as proof that Garaway’s son was the only natural blond in the family.
It’s the second award for the popular TV personality in less than a week as she received a National Television Award last Thursday for her documentary Finding Derek.