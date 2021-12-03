Billie Eilish has become the youngest ever winner of PETA’s Person of the Year award.

The Bad Guy hit-maker, 19, was recognised by the animal rights group for her dedication to promoting the benefits of a vegan lifestyle.

This year alone the Grammy Award-winning singer launched an Air Jordan shoe collection with Nike and highlighted on Instagram that the shoes are “100% vegan leather with over 20% recycled material.”

She also lauched her first perfume, which contrains no animal-derived ingredients and isn’t tested on animals.

Then, she made waves at the Met Gala by agreeing to partner with Oscar de la Renta on a custom silk-free gown only if the brand finally agreed to ban fur, which it did.

Eilish also served as a Met Gala co-chair and for the first time ever, the event served exclusively vegan meals.

A proud vegan from the age of 12, last month she encouraged her followers to skip the turkey on Thanksgiving in the US saying: “Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world.”

She later told British Vogue: “I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry... I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

“Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur and silk,” said PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk in a press statement.

Adding: “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

Previous recipients of the nod have included Joaquin Phoenix, Lewis Hamilton, Pamela Anderson and the late James Bond star Sir Roger More among others.