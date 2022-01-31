Cara Delevingne has opened up about struggling to accept her sexuality when she was younger, saying that “growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times”.

The 29-year-old British model and actress, who is the youngest of three daughters, said that her sisters Chloe, 37, and Poppy, 35, “did their best to be there” for her, but ultimately found it was something that she “had to go through” herself and says it is a journey she will be on “for the rest of my life”.

“I saw my sisters as the epitome of the woman I wanted to be. I soon realised that I couldn’t be the same – all of us have different paths – but they showed me the most fundamental things that I had to learn in life,” she told The Sunday Times.

“Growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times. My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was.

“I’m still on that journey and will continue to be for the rest of my life,” she added.

Last year, Cara admitted that she became suicidal as she struggled to come to terms with her sexuality.

The Carnival Row star also said that she grew up feeling “disgusted” by the idea of having a same-sex partner and “still wishes” she could be straight.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, she admitted that she was “quite homophobic” in her youth, attributing it to her conservative upbringing.

“I grew up in an old fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know that was a thing and actually I think growing up I was quite not noticeably, I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic,” she told Paltrow.

“The idea of being same sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would never, that’s disgusting, ugh’.

“I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life [to that] because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But actually that was the part of me that I love so much and accept,” she added.

Cara currently identifies as pansexual, which means a person who is not limited in their sexual choice by biological sex, gender or gender identity.

Over the years Cara has dated stars including actresses Ashley Banson and Michelle Rodriguez and singer St Vincent, plus, she has been linked to Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson.

This weekend she was also spotted “making out” with actress Sienna Miller, 40, at Temple Bar in New York City, according to Page Six.