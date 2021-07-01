8 summer dresses that everyone is wearing on Instagram right now

If we said the words ‘It dress’, your mind will probably land on Zara’s £40 polka dot frock that was a viral hit in 2019.

But thanks to the power of Instagram, each summer brings a new set of influencer-approved pieces that spread like wildfire – copies appearing everywhere – and promise to steal the summer.

From mid-spend brands to high-street favourites, these day-to-night options will look great in any summer situ; whether paired with kitten heels for dinner or dad sandals for a trip to the beach…

1. Molby the Label’s Tilda dress (£135, molbythelabel.com)

Ever since Victoria Beckham sent gingham down the catwalk in her most recent collection, we’ve been spotting the classic print all over the ‘gram. This dress by cult favourite Molby the Label is ultra-flattering, thanks to its nipped-in waist and puff sleeves.

2. Kitri Studio Stevie dress (£185, kitristudio.com)

If you’ve fallen hook, line and sinker for the cottagecore trend (aka dressing for the idyllic fantasy of living in the countryside) this floral dress from Kitri Studio deserves a place in your staycation suitcase. It’s currently got a massive waitlist and is available only for pre-order.

3. Ganni striped smock dress (£245, ganni.com)

We can always rely on Ganni to create a statement dress that makes us want to part with our money; you probably saw the Scandi brand’s polka dot trapeze frock all over your feed last year. This striped green number, made from cool cotton, is ticking all of our hot weather boxes.

4. Olivia Rubin Alana dress (£280, oliviarubinlondon.com)

Queen of rainbow clothing Olivia Rubin has done it again with this cheerful blouson dress that’s sweetly embroidered with multi-coloured strawberries. It’s easy to throw on for relaxed occasions or dress up with a micro-handbag and heels.

5. Zara linen cutout dress (£39.99 from £49.99, zara.com)

Green is having a moment right now and this linen Zara dress is an easy and affordable way to jump on the trend.

6. Sleeper Atlanta dress (£229, the-sleeper.com)

We love how Instagram influencer @femmeblk has styled Sleeper’s balloon-sleeved Atlanta dress, teaming it with a slick bun and minimal jewellery.

7. New Look black ditsy floral dress (£17.24 down from £29.99, newlook.com)

YouTuber and actress Tanya Burr first alerted us to this chic, Parisian collared dress from New Look. Since then, we’ve seen loads of other fashion influencers rocking the same style.

8. Nanushka Sabri dress (£225 from £375, nanushka.com)

Nanushka are a relatively new sustainable brand on our fashion radar, but we’ve already noticed the coolest girls on Instagram repping their seersucker dresses. This yellow number is expensive, but would be perfect for upcoming heatwaves (fingers crossed) and rearranged weddings.